Narrow escape for 130 as wind hits boat near Mumbai

Fri, 11 April 2025
23:42
A total of 130 passengers were rescued from a boat on Friday after the vessel was damaged due to strong winds and was in danger of capsizing, a police official said. 

The incident took place at 5:30pm when the boat was on its way from Gateway of India in south Mumbai to Mandwa jetty in Alibag in neighbouring Raigad district, he said. 

"The ferry was just 1.5 kilometres away from Mandwa jetty when it got damaged due to strong winds and water started seeping in. It was in danger of capsizing. A total of 130 passengers were rescued by police personnel and privately owned speed boats. The rescued passengers were then taken to Mandwa. The damaged boat was tugged to the jetty," he said. -- PTI

