Markets surge 2% as US pauses tariffs

16:14





Defying a bearish trend in world markets, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent to settle at 75,157.26. During the day, it soared 1,620.18 points or 2.19 per cent to 75,467.33. The NSE Nifty surged 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent to 22,828.55.





In intra-day trade, the benchmark rallied 524.75 points or 2.34 per cent to 22,923.90. The US has announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders. On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India, potentially impacting sales of products from shrimp to steel in the world's biggest economy.





From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers. Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were the only laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark Sensex surged by 1,310 points while Nifty closed above 22,900 level on Friday after the US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year.