Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi: Modi in Varanasi

Fri, 11 April 2025
12:27
Calling Kashi "Purvanchal's economic map," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Varanasi's development has accelerated in the last 10 years, adding that Kashi is not just an "ancient city but also a progressive city." 

After laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development works in Varanasi, PM Modi greeted the people of Varanasi in Bhojpuri. 

"I salute my family members of Kashi. I will always be thankful for the love and respect that I have received from you all. Kashi belongs to me, and I belong to Kashi," PM Modi said. 

He further said that he is fortunate to have received the chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi. "Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, and today, I have received this chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi. The people of Kashi have gathered here today to celebrate the festival of development. The development of Varanasi has picked up in the last 10 years. Aaj Kashi sirf puratan nhi, meri Kashi pragatisheel bhi hai (Kashi is not just an ancient city but also a progressive city). Kashi is now at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map... Many infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, providing 'nal see jal' to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities, and the resolve to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster will be eased and facilitated with these projects inaugurated today, and will prove to be a milestone towards a 'Viksit Purvanchal," he added.

