Kangana Ranaut speaks like....: Himachal minister

Fri, 11 April 2025
18:59
The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, speaks like an actor and she should not be taken seriously, said state Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday. 

Replying to a question that Kangana had recently said she received electricity bills of Rs 1 lakh for her Manali house and the industry is also bearing the heat of electricity bills, he said, "When you will not pay the bill, it will be carried forward and will mount." 

He told reporters, "She is trying to create a sensation on social media and in newspapers. It is her old habit but now she is a politician and should take things seriously." 

Kangana has been entrusted with the responsibility to represent the Mandi parliamentary constituency and she should come up to the expectations of the people and resolve their issues rather than making unnecessary statements, he added. 

"She speaks dialogues and we should not take her seriously. Even the people should not take her seriously," he said. 

The people of Himachal are smart, educated and politically aware, and they know that attempts were made by the BJP through Operation Lotus to oust the Congress government but it was foiled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he said. 

Kangana had criticised the Congress government recently during a public meeting in her constituency over the "inflated electricity bills". 

"I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for one month for my house in Manali. I don't even live there. It is such a miserable condition," she had said. -- PTI

