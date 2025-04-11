I compliment govt on Rana: Sushil Kumar Shinde

11:32





Speaking to ANI, Shinde praised the BJP government's efforts and stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would now thoroughly investigate and bring justice to the victims. "We were also trying, and the BJP government were also trying to bring him back to India. Now, we see we are successful here. I think NIA will fully dig up and work out this investigation and will give justice to the victims. It doesn't matter whether it is Modi or the government of India... Now that we have brought him, we should be quiet; we should dig up. After digging out, the truth will come out," Shinde said.





Complementing the current BJP government, the Congress leader said, "This government has done good thing. We compliment them. There is nothing wrong in complimenting because this was a long-standing issue; they have brought him here... It doesn't matter who was minister or not... When we were in power, we were trying to bring him here because the matter of 26/11 is important to dig up..."





Earlier today, speaking on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that further action could be taken to reveal the "real" mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has complimented the BJP government for the extradition of a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, stating that this government has done a good thing.