Criminals who fled must be brought back: Sule on Rana

Fri, 11 April 2025
12:13
image
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Friday welcomed the extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and said that those who fled India after committing a crime must be recalled. 

"Of course, we welcome it (Rana's extradition). Anybody who's committed a crime in India and has fled must be brought back," Sule told ANI.

Speaking about the "crash" of crude oil prices, Sule said that she would write to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to seek the benefits of the slashed prices for Indian consumers and citizens.

"I'm going to write to the Minister of Petroleum that when crude oil globally has crashed, I see no reason why that benefit has not been given to the consumer of India and Indian citizens," she added. 

When asked about the "tariffs" remarks made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the issue, Sule said, "What has that got to do with the crude price? I don't know what the DCM has said. I am just telling you what I am going to write to the Petroleum minister." 

Speaking on the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Pawar said that the tariffs imposed by the United States of America (USA) on several countries have contributed to these fluctuations. He added that the Mahayuti government would discuss the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be in Maharashtra for two days. -- ANI

