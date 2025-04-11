HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BJP-AIADMK alliance will uproot corrupt, divisive DMK from power: Modi

Fri, 11 April 2025
23:19
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the AIADMK's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and asserted that it is important that the "corrupt and divisive" DMK is uprooted at the earliest in Tamil Nadu.

"Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu's progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

He said for the sake of Tamil Nadu's progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the "corrupt and divisive" DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which the alliance will ensure.                 

Nearly two years after parting ways, the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party revived their alliance on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that key conspirator Tahawwur Rana, who has been remanded to 18-day NIA custody, devised terror plots similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that were meant to target multiple Indian...

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to India to face charges related to his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The US Department of Justice said Rana allegedly commended the LeT...

A court in Kerala has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for brutally raping and physically assaulting a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient belonging to the Dalit community. The incident occurred in 2020 while the woman was being transported...

