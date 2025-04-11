BJP-AIADMK alliance will uproot corrupt, divisive DMK from power: Modi

23:19

File image





"Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu's progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji," Modi said in a post on X.





He said for the sake of Tamil Nadu's progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the "corrupt and divisive" DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which the alliance will ensure.





Nearly two years after parting ways, the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party revived their alliance on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the AIADMK's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and asserted that it is important that the "corrupt and divisive" DMK is uprooted at the earliest in Tamil Nadu.