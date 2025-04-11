HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
America supports India's pursuit of justice: US on Rana

Fri, 11 April 2025
The 26/11 terror attacks shocked the entire world and America has long supported India's efforts to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, the United States has said, as Pakistani-Canadian Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited to India to face justice for his involvement in the Mumbai carnage.

On April 9, the United States extradited Rana, 64, to India 'to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,' US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Thursday.


"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism," she said.

Rana is in India's 'possession and we are very proud of that dynamic,' she said.

Bruce added that some people may not remember the attacks that resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world.

"I encourage you to look them up and to find out exactly how horrible this was in the importance of this situation today," she said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said in a statement to PTI that Rana's extradition is a 'critical step toward seeking justice' for the victims of the heinous attacks.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Tahawwur Rana being produced at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

