91-year-old, accused of stabbing wife over illicit relationship, granted bail

Fri, 11 April 2025
A 91-year-old man accused of stabbing his 88-year-old wife following accusations of an illicit relationship has been granted bail by the Kerala High Court. The petitioner, Thevan, had been living with his wife, Kunjali, when tensions arose over suspicions she voiced about his faithfulness.

According to the prosecution case, she accused him of having affairs with other women--accusations which left the elderly man feeling insulted and frustrated. The confrontation came to a head on March 21, when Thevan allegedly attacked Kunjali with a knife, leaving her seriously injured. He was arrested the same day and has been in judicial custody since. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA plans to take Rana across India to reconstruct plots
In Varanasi, Modi orders strict action in gang-rape case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved,...

TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over Hinduism remark
Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has faced criticism, including from his own party, for his purported remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism. A video of the minister making the remarks has gone viral, leading to calls...

Inspired by Modi's..., says President of Slovakia
The Slovak Republic's President, Peter Pellegrini, has expressed interest in adopting a tree-planting initiative similar to India's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inspiration came during a meeting...

Is Kohli 'Unhappy' With Patidar?
Virat Kohli notably stayed away from the team huddle during the final timeout -- fueling further speculation about a rift in the leadership group.

