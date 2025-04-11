91-year-old, accused of stabbing wife over illicit relationship, granted bail

12:46





According to the prosecution case, she accused him of having affairs with other women--accusations which left the elderly man feeling insulted and frustrated. The confrontation came to a head on March 21, when Thevan allegedly attacked Kunjali with a knife, leaving her seriously injured. He was arrested the same day and has been in judicial custody since. -- PTI

A 91-year-old man accused of stabbing his 88-year-old wife following accusations of an illicit relationship has been granted bail by the Kerala High Court. The petitioner, Thevan, had been living with his wife, Kunjali, when tensions arose over suspicions she voiced about his faithfulness.