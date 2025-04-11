90-day tariffs pause yanks markets up by 1,000+ pts

10:09





However, Asian shares sank Friday after US stocks reversed much of their historic gains from the day before. The deepening worries over President Donald Trump's trade war initially helped pull Japan's Nikkei 225 share index down 5.6%. By mid-morning in Tokyo, it was down 4.7% at 32,969.95.

Market opens in green; currently at 75,205, up by 1358 points. Markets were closed yesterday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The rise today is a result of US President Donald Trump pausing reciprocal tariffs for all countries (except China) for 90 days.