90-day tariffs pause yanks markets up by 1,000+ pts

Fri, 11 April 2025
Market opens in green; currently at 75,205, up by 1358 points. Markets were closed yesterday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The rise today is a result of US President Donald Trump pausing reciprocal tariffs for all countries (except China) for 90 days. 

However, Asian shares sank Friday after US stocks reversed much of their historic gains from the day before. The deepening worries over President Donald Trump's trade war initially helped pull Japan's Nikkei 225 share index down 5.6%. By mid-morning in Tokyo, it was down 4.7% at 32,969.95.

TOP STORIES

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been taken into 18-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India. Rana was extradited from the United States after years of legal battles...

'It is ensured that no adversaries or people who oppose Tahawwur Rana's philosophy are housed in the same ward or jail.''Additionally, it is ensured that he does not have any prior contacts within that jail.''So, the lodgment of such a...

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe said. Rana was arrested by the...

Amid the tumbling stock market in the United States, following the White House clarification of tariffs on China to be at least 145 per cent and an earlier announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for over 75 countries, President Donald...

