HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

61 dead in Bihar due to lightning, hailstorms

Fri, 11 April 2025
Share:
16:10
image
The death toll due to lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar climbed to 61 after 36 more fatalities were reported, officials said on Friday. While 39 people died due to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, 22 people died due to lightning strikes on Thursday. 

Twenty-five deaths were reported on Thursday evening, and following collation of data from various districts, the toll mounted to 61, they said. Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities at 23.

"The death toll due to lightning strikes, hailstorms and rain-related incidents on Thursday climbed to 61 in several districts in Bihar," a statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department on Friday said. "Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities at 23, followed by Bhojpur (six), Siwan, Gaya, Patna and Sheikhpura (four each), Jamui (three) and Jehanabad (two). Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Bhagalpur districts reported one death each," it said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets surge 2% as US pauses tariffs
LIVE! Markets surge 2% as US pauses tariffs

China hits US with 125% tariffs, Xi seeks EU support
China hits US with 125% tariffs, Xi seeks EU support

China on Friday raised its additional tariffs on imports from the United States to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration's 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports.

Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court
Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that key conspirator Tahawwur Rana, who has been remanded to 18-day NIA custody, devised terror plots similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that were meant to target multiple Indian...

The Kashmir Princess Crash, 70 Years On
The Kashmir Princess Crash, 70 Years On

The Air India flight crashed into the sea after a mid-air bomb explosion in what was a failed assassination attempt on Chinese premier Zhou En Lai.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Back And This Is What He Says...
Ranveer Allahbadia's Back And This Is What He Says...

Two months after being enveloped in controversy for unsavoury comments made on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia is back in business.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD