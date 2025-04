32 Indians trapped in Myanmar scam repatriated

00:52

In a statement, the Embassy reiterated its warning against falling for fraudulent job offers and emphasised that unauthorised movement across the Myanmar-Thailand border is illegal and may result in future entry bans.





Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "32 Indian nationals, victims of Myawaddy scam compounds, repatriated thru' Mae Sot today. We re-emphasize our advice against such job offers and caution that entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions."





Earlier in February, the Voice of America had reported that Myanmar's scam operations were expanding south along Thailand's border, and would continue operating as long as their access to SIM cards, Starlink satellites, electricity and the key human resources -- scammers -- continues.





Thailand's opposition People's Party lawmaker Rangsiman Rome had told VOA that the Myawaddy area in Myanmar, opposite the Thai border town of Mae Sot, is the "global capital" of scams.





Rangsiman, chair of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Border Affairs further said, "We are talking about an empire. They have scammed more than the entire gross domestic product of some countries, and there is no end to their operations in sight," adding that he estimates the number of scammers in at least 40 major compounds at around 3,00,000. -- ANI

