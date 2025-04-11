HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to dust storm, gusty winds

Fri, 11 April 2025
19:59
File image
More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday evening due to inclement weather conditions. 

The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds.

A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1915 hours.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. 

This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

The India meteorological department issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours. -- PTI

