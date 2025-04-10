HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why double jeopardy didn't help Tahawwur stay in US

Thu, 10 April 2025
11:50
Sources have told ANI that there are two factors which have played a role in India securing Rana's extradition. The first was legal arguments that countered the double jeopardy offense. India, represented by a robust team of legal experts, successfully argued before U.S. authorities that the principle of double jeopardy is determined by the specific elements of the crime rather than the defendant's conduct.

Indian officials refuted Rana's claim of double jeopardy, emphasizing that his prosecution under India's stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act does not violate this principle.

The counsel for Tahawwur Rana had urged the US Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision to extradite him to India, citing the principle of double jeopardy, which prevents a person from being tried or punished twice for the same offence.

The second factor that led to the country's success in securing the extradition was India's diplomatic influence. Sources close to the extradition process revealed that India's strong diplomatic presence, global standing, and amicable relations with the United States played a pivotal role in expediting Rana's extradition, overcoming legal obstacles along the way.

Meanwhile, Trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that were called from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of January, naming Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused, were recently received by the Patiala House Court, as per official sources.

In January, Delhi's Patiala House Court recalled its trial court records related to the Mumbai attacks, following an application filed by the NIA requesting their retrieval from Mumbai.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. -- ANI

