HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why China is not blinking on Trump's 104% tariff

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
12:27
image
What was supposed to be a historic, era-defining trade war launched by US President Donald Trump against a range of countries has, for now, narrowed in on a singular target: China.

Trump announced a three-month pause Wednesday on all the "reciprocal' tariffs that had gone into effect hours earlier -- with one exception, deepening a confrontation set to dismantle trade between the world's two largest economies. Then on Thursday, Beijing made good on its vow to bring in its own retaliatory tariffs.

The pace of that escalation has been stunning. Over the course of a week, Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports have jumped from 54% to 104% and now 125% -- figures that add to existing levies imposed prior to the president's second term. And China has retaliated in kind, raising additional, retaliatory duties on all US imports to 84%.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why double jeopardy didn't help Tahawwur stay in US
LIVE! Why double jeopardy didn't help Tahawwur stay in US

Rana to be produced at Delhi court, security upped
Rana to be produced at Delhi court, security upped

Security has been heightened outside the Patiala House Court in Delhi ahead of the expected appearance of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, who was extradited from the US, is likely to be produced in...

'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero

Mumbai 'Chai Wala' known as 'Chhotu' aka Mohammed Taufiq, whose alertness saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks stated that there is no need for India to provide Tahawwur Rana with cell and Biryani and facilities which were...

History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day
History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day

Victory Day marks the end of World War II when the Soviet Army defeated Nazi Germany and captured Berlin.

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD