Water tanker strike in Mumbai

Thu, 10 April 2025
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) on Thursday suspended supply in the city indefinitely to protest the civic body's notices to the owners of private wells which supply water to the tankers, an official said.

The association has around 1,800 registered tankers having a capacity of 500-20,000 litres. They supply around 350 MLD water to different parts of the city, including the upscale south Mumbai, MWTA spokesperson Ankur Sharma told PTI. 

All of them have taken an "indefinite break" and suspended their operations for an indefinite period, he said. The authorities have made 200 sq m land, proof of lease or ownership of well, installation of digital water flow meter, adherence of BIS standard, accurate measurement of daily intake and some other things mandatory, besides taking a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority, Sharma said. -- PTI

