US suspends additional 26% tariff on India till July 9

Thu, 10 April 2025
22:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump/File image
The US has announced the suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders. 

On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India, potentially impacting sales of products from shrimp to steel in the world's biggest economy. 

The move was aimed at cutting its trade deficit and boosting domestic manufacturing. 

The US imposed an additional import duty of 26 percent on India. 

The tariffs were high on its competitors like Thailand, Vietnam and China. This suspension of tariffs is not applicable to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. 

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on April 10, 2025, enforcement of the second paragraph of section 3(a) of Executive Order 14257 is suspended until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on July 9, 2025," the order said. 

The second paragraph of Section 3 (a) of the executive order issued on April 2 mentions the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. 

It includes Annex 1 listing rate of tariffs for different countries. 

However, the 10 percent baseline tariff imposed on the countries will continue to remain in place. -- PTI

