HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Tax-Loss Harvesting' Leads To...'

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
11:33
image
Individual investors withdrew more than 15,000 crore from domestic equities in March -- their biggest monthly outflow since 2016, when data first became available. March, the final month of the financial year, is typically a weak period for retail inflows. However, a market decline to nine-month lows at the start of the month pushed more individuals towards 'tax-loss harvesting'.

Barring 2020, 2021, and 2022, retail investors have consistently been net sellers in March since 2016.

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy where investors sell loss-making investments to offset taxable gains from other investments, thereby reducing their overall tax liability. This approach is particularly useful for those who have seen lower-than-expected returns from their stock holdings.

By strategically selling underperforming assets, investors offset losses against portfolio gains. However, the higher outflows in March 2025 suggest that retail investors may be sitting on larger losses this year, given the market turbulence since September.

"Retail investors have possibly turned net sellers in the cash market (on a direct basis) in recent weeks after being perennial buyers (directly and through mutual funds) for a long time. Institutional investors have been focusing on retail flows for 'comfort' about the market, while retail investors may have relied on trailing returns as their lodestar," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent note.

Rahul Ghose, CEO, Hedged.in, said retail investors started selling in March to exit some investment positions and take advantage of the tax benefit of up to 1.25 lakh on capital gains.

"The second factor is the break of an important support level at 22,500, which is not ideal for the medium term. It's also important to note that the 1,700-point upmove in the past two weeks does not signal a trend reversal but rather a relief rally in an ongoing downtrend," he added.

Chokkalingam G of Equinomics Research said the higher retail outflows this March were also driven by the sharp correction in mid and smallcap stocks during the recent selloff.

"Most retail investors put their money into this bucket. They were sitting on unprecedented losses. Over the past three weeks, markets bounced back, but there were fears the recovery might not last, especially with tariffs coming into effect in April. Investors preferred to book losses now, with some recovery, rather than risk deeper declines,' he said.

Sundar Sethuraman and Mayank Patwardhan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why double jeopardy didn't help Tahawwur stay in US
LIVE! Why double jeopardy didn't help Tahawwur stay in US

Rana to be produced at Delhi court, security upped
Rana to be produced at Delhi court, security upped

Security has been heightened outside the Patiala House Court in Delhi ahead of the expected appearance of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, who was extradited from the US, is likely to be produced in...

'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero

Mumbai 'Chai Wala' known as 'Chhotu' aka Mohammed Taufiq, whose alertness saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks stated that there is no need for India to provide Tahawwur Rana with cell and Biryani and facilities which were...

History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day
History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day

Victory Day marks the end of World War II when the Soviet Army defeated Nazi Germany and captured Berlin.

Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought
Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought

The Battle of Lhagyala on November 23, 1962, fought by the 4 Rajput Regiment against the Chinese PLA, remains a forgotten chapter of heroism, with no survivors left to tell their story.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD