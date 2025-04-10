HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tariff retreat: Fear of bond market catastrophe pushed Trump to press pause

Thu, 10 April 2025
13:32
President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to reverse course on his sweeping tariff plan by announcing a three-month pause revealed his threshold for political pain: One week.

"They were getting yippy," Trump said, explaining the rising criticism raining down on the White House over the last week. "They were getting a little bit yippy, a little afraid."

Even for a president famous for his policy bobs and weaves, Wednesday's announcement he was pausing his long-touted reciprocal tariffs for three months amounted to a stunning reversal of a plan he had appeared only a day earlier to be fully behind and came as his own trade representative was testifying on Capitol Hill to the benefits of the tariffs, seemingly catching him unaware of the pause.

