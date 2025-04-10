HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tahawwur to appear at Delhi court, security tightened

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
10:58
image
Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said. 

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he said. An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter. 

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations have been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward and they were waiting for court orders. Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to Delhi from the US. He is likely to be lodged in Tihar jail when he reaches India. 

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tahawwur to appear at Delhi court, security tightened
LIVE! Tahawwur to appear at Delhi court, security tightened

'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero

Mumbai 'Chai Wala' known as 'Chhotu' aka Mohammed Taufiq, whose alertness saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks stated that there is no need for India to provide Tahawwur Rana with cell and Biryani and facilities which were...

Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case

The central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as special public prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to the National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David...

'Engaging With The US Is Important'
'Engaging With The US Is Important'

'But I don't think the government is in a great hurry to sign the BTA.'

Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought
Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought

The Battle of Lhagyala on November 23, 1962, fought by the 4 Rajput Regiment against the Chinese PLA, remains a forgotten chapter of heroism, with no survivors left to tell their story.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD