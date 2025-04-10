HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tahawwur should be hanged in public in Mumbai: Sena UBT

Thu, 10 April 2025
11:36
174 people died in the 26/11 terror attacks
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the harshest punishment for 2the 6/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, calling for his execution in a public square in Mumbai as a deterrent to those with malicious intentions towards India. 

"After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India... He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken," Chaturvedi told ANI. Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is finally being extradited to India after a 16-year wait. 

"I am hopeful that Hafiz Saeed, David Headley will also be brought to India and will be given strict punishment," she added. 

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for aiding LeT operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the attacks. Meanwhile, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal. 

The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition. -- ANI

