Tahawwur Rana successfully extradited: NIA

Thu, 10 April 2025
18:59
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday said it has "successfully secured the extradition" of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. 

In a statement, the NIA said the extradition happened after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice. 

"With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion", the statement read. 

The statement came amid reports that Rana has landed in Delhi. However, the agency did not say so specifically. -- PTI

Gaikwad is out of the entire IPL tournament, CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the US. Former home secretaries believe he will be convicted and could face the death penalty. Rana was an associate of David Coleman...

The Congress party has claimed credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, from the US, saying the Modi government did not initiate the process and merely benefited from the "mature,...

