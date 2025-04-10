HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tahawwur Hussain Rana produced in Delhi court

Thu, 10 April 2025
23:24
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, was brought to Delhi court on Thursday night. 

Rana was produced before Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently hearing arguments on Rana's custody proceedings. 

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA. 

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority will represent Rana. 

Rana was brought to the court in a cavalcade of multiple vehicles, including jail van, armoured Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle and an ambulance. Ahead of the production of Rana before the court, the Delhi police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns. 

While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant. -- PTI

