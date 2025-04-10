HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tabu to co-star Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's next film

Thu, 10 April 2025
17:40
Bollywood star Tabu is set to feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film from Puri Jagannadh. 

The filmmaker is also producing the film through his banner Puri Connects alongside his frequent collaborator Charmme Kaur. 

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Thursday. 

The picture featured Tabu alongside Jagannadh and Kaur. 

"She's electric. She's explosive . She's THE TABU. Team #PuriSethupathi Proudly Welcomes THE GEM OF INDIAN CINEMA, Actress @tabutiful on-board for a ROLE as DYNAMIC as her presence." 

"A #PuriJagannadh Film Starring Makkalselvan @actorvijaysepthupathi . Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmekaur in @puriconnects. @vish_666," read the caption. 

The shooting of the film is slated to begin in June. Tabu will next star in Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is expected to release next year. It also stars Akshay Kumar. -- PTI

