Sub-inspector shot dead during clash between two groups in Punjab

Thu, 10 April 2025
18:49
File image
A police sub-inspector was shot dead after a police team came under attack during a violent clash between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan village in Tarn Taran, the police said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the police team went to the village on receiving information about the clash between two groups. 

Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh, 56, was shot when he was trying to pacify the two factions, the police said. 

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

The police said a case has been registered at Goindwal Police Station and 20 people have been rounded up. 

Further investigation is underway, they added. 

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Abhimanyu Rana said the police received a call at the control room about the clash between the two groups. 

A police team was sent to the spot where it was attacked and SI Charanjit Singh was shot dead. 

Head constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm, he said. -- PTI

