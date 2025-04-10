Stopped from urinating from window, youth attacks mother with brick

17:09





According to police, the incident occurred in Karohta village and invited strong criticism from the locals. SP, Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said that the youth had hit his mother with a brick on her head after she stopped him from urinating from the window of the first floor of their house.





The locals informed the police and he was taken into custody. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Thakur said. PTI

