Stopped from urinating from window, youth attacks mother with brick

Thu, 10 April 2025
17:09
A 19-year-old youth has been detained for allegedly attacking his mother with a brick after she stopped him from urinating from the window of their house in Himachal's Hamirpur district, police said. 

According to police, the incident occurred in Karohta village and invited strong criticism from the locals. SP, Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said that the youth had hit his mother with a brick on her head after she stopped him from urinating from the window of the first floor of their house. 

The locals informed the police and he was taken into custody. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Thakur said. PTI

