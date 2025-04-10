HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule attend engagement of Ajit Pawar's son

Thu, 10 April 2025
20:33
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule/File image
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday attended the engagement ceremony of Jay Pawar, younger son of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

Pawar senior and his nephew Ajit are on the opposite sides of political divide in Maharashtra since the latter rebelled against his uncle in 2023 and joined the then BJP-Shiv Sena government. 

Ajit's son Jay got engaged to Rutuja Patil at a farmhouse at Ghotwade on the outskirts of Pune. 

Besides Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar, their daughter and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also attended the ceremony. 

Last month, Jay Pawar and his fianc had visited Sharad Pawar's residence in Pune to seek his blessings. -- PTI

