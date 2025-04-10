HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security tightened at Patiala House Court ahead Rana's likely appearance

Thu, 10 April 2025
19:11
File image
Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said. 

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla along with the local police was present at the spot to ensure that necessary security arrangements are present at the court where Rana will be produced, he said. 

Personnel from paramilitary forces and CISF have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he added. 

Three Delhi police PCR vans and interceptors are also present outside the Palam Airport, where the flight bringing the terror attack accused is expected to land, a senior police officer said. 

The Delhi Traffic Police is also ensuring that the route from the airport to the court is decongested. 

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter. -- PTI

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana lands in India

Gaikwad is out of the entire IPL tournament, CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

IPL 2025 Updates: DC win the toss; elect to bowl first

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the US. Former home secretaries believe he will be convicted and could face the death penalty. Rana was an associate of David Coleman...

The Congress party has claimed credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, from the US, saying the Modi government did not initiate the process and merely benefited from the "mature,...

