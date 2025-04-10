Sandeep Unnikrishnan not a victim of 26/11: Father

16:03

NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan





"There was talk of bringing him back after US consent, he is only one of the links. It is the diplomatic success that India gained after a long time. It is not an end thing or a big achievement; there are a lot of layers that we have to achieve. For a common man, he was a link. He made 231 calls when David Coleman Headley was in India. All the evidence is here. This (Rana) is a learned man who can handle everything alone. Let's see what comes out of this," the Major's father said while speaking to ANI on the phone.





He further said that Sandeep was not a victim of 26/11; he was a security personnel member who was on duty during the attack. "Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11. He was security personnel who went there. He was the hand of the Indian people. The real victims are the people who suffered. Who lost their lives in the attack? He was not the victim as he did his duty. If he had not done this in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. He has been doing his duty," he added.

K Unnikrishnan, the father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the National Security Guard commando killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, said the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana is India's "diplomatic success."