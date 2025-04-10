HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana should be hanged: Brother of 26/11 hero Omble

Thu, 10 April 2025
Sub-inspector Tukaram Omble
Calling the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana a "big day," Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, on Thursday urged the central government to hang Tahawwur Rana. 

Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack. 

"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack - they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath Omble told ANI. 

"He should be given such strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing such things... However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab's punishment because it exposed the real face of Pakistan before the world." 

Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

TOP STORIES

Survivor who identified Kasab seeks death for Rana
Survivor who identified Kasab seeks death for Rana

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has demanded the death penalty for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused extradited from the US. Rotawan, a key witness in the case, identified terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab...

SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16
SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

A three-judge Supreme Court bench will hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on April 16. The petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board...

Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC in scuffle case
Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC in scuffle case

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a woman's in-laws after she alleged her sister-in-law bit her. The court ruled that human teeth cannot be considered a dangerous weapon, citing the complainant's medical certificates...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

