Rana should be hanged: Brother of 26/11 hero Omble

14:17

Sub-inspector Tukaram Omble





Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack.





"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack - they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath Omble told ANI.





"He should be given such strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing such things... However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab's punishment because it exposed the real face of Pakistan before the world."





Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Calling the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana a "big day," Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, on Thursday urged the central government to hang Tahawwur Rana.