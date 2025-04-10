Rana not in custody, says US Bureau of Prisons

08:40

Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the United States, is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the agency said.



According to information on the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Rana is 'Not in BOP Custody' as of April 8, 2025.



An official at the agency told PTI Wednesday that Rana is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).



"If an individual is listed as 'Released' or 'Not in BOP Custody' and no facility location is indicated, the inmate is no longer in BOP custody, however, the inmate may still be in the custody of some other correctional/criminal justice system/law enforcement entity, or on parole or supervised release," the official said.



The 'inmate locator' information on the website lists the register number for Rana as '22829-424', his age, race and sex.



Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a Pakistani American citizen.



According to government sources on early Wednesday, Rana is expected to be extradited to India 'shortly'.



A multi-agency team from India has gone to the United States and all paperwork and legalities are being completed with the US authorities.



Sources had said 'very high possibility' that Rana 'could be extradited shortly'. -- PTI