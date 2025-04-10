HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana is Canadian: Pakistan distances itself

Thu, 10 April 2025
Pakistan has distanced itself from the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and said that it is "very clear" that he is of Canadian nationality. Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival. 

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people. 

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan responded to a question about Rana's extradition to India, saying, "Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear." 

Notably, Pakistan does allow its citizens who have migrated to Canada to have dual citizenship. The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition.

Survivor who identified Kasab seeks death for Rana
Survivor who identified Kasab seeks death for Rana

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has demanded the death penalty for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused extradited from the US. Rotawan, a key witness in the case, identified terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab...

SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16
SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

A three-judge Supreme Court bench will hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on April 16. The petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board...

Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC in scuffle case
Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC in scuffle case

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a woman's in-laws after she alleged her sister-in-law bit her. The court ruled that human teeth cannot be considered a dangerous weapon, citing the complainant's medical certificates...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

