Rana is Canadian: Pakistan distances itself

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.





According to reports in the Pakistani media, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan responded to a question about Rana's extradition to India, saying, "Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear."





Notably, Pakistan does allow its citizens who have migrated to Canada to have dual citizenship. The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition.

Pakistan has distanced itself from the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and said that it is "very clear" that he is of Canadian nationality. Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.