Rana extradition: CGO complex outside NIA office abuzz with activity

22:29

Cops at NIA headquarters/ANI Photo





The roads outside and around the National Investigation Agency office wore a deserted look, as security personnel cordoned off the entire area and restricted any kind of vehicular movement.





Entry and exit from Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro station near the NIA office was also barred.





There was a strong presence of Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the area to keep any untoward incident at bay.





A dog squad carried out a thorough check of the NIA premises soon after a special aircraft carrying Rana landed in Delhi on Thursday evening.





Television journalists were present in large numbers in the area, reporting "Live" amid tight security, despite Thursday being a Central government holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti .





The NIA on Thursday evening formally arrested Rana, immediately after he landed at the Delhi airport following his successful extradition from the US. -- PTI

The CGO complex area, which houses several government offices, outside the NIA headquarters was abuzz with activity on Thursday evening as mediapersons made a beeline to report on the extradition of key Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US amid tight security.