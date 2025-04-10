HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana extradition: CGO complex outside NIA office abuzz with activity

Thu, 10 April 2025
22:29
Cops at NIA headquarters/ANI Photo
The CGO complex area, which houses several government offices, outside the NIA headquarters was abuzz with activity on Thursday evening as mediapersons made a beeline to report on the extradition of key Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US amid tight security. 

The roads outside and around the National Investigation Agency office wore a deserted look, as security personnel cordoned off the entire area and restricted any kind of vehicular movement. 

Entry and exit from Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro station near the NIA office was also barred. 

There was a strong presence of Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the area to keep any untoward incident at bay. 

A dog squad carried out a thorough check of the NIA premises soon after a special aircraft carrying Rana landed in Delhi on Thursday evening. 

Television journalists were present in large numbers in the area, reporting "Live" amid tight security, despite Thursday being a Central government holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti . 

The NIA on Thursday evening formally arrested Rana, immediately after he landed at the Delhi airport following his successful extradition from the US. -- PTI

