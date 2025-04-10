HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana case: Media removed from court premises

Thu, 10 April 2025
20:09
Ahead of the production of 26/11 Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana before Patiala House courts in the national capital, the Delhi police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns. 

While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant. 

Meanwhile, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann who are representing the National Investigation Agency reached the court premises. 

The lawyers, however, refused to comment. Police authorities cited "security and safety concerns' for restricting people's access to the court complex, and said "no one would be permitted inside". 

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, is learnt to be on his way to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India. -- PTI

