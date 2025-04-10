HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM a saint, but I want to become like Amit Shah: Delhi CM

Thu, 10 April 2025
15:20
While she considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a saintly person, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says she wants to be more like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she described as "a daring personality" and her second role model. 

In an exclusive interview with PTI on Wednesday evening, the chief minister said that Shah has the capacity to take tough decisions and follow them through to the end no matter what the hurdles are in the way. Gupta, a first-time MLA, formed the first BJP-led government in Delhi in 27 years after winning the February 5 assembly polls, ending the 10-year-rule of the Aam Aadmi Party. Praising Modi, she said she considers him a saint. 

"Some saints devote themselves to the service of God. He considers serving the country as his form of worship. There are many others in our party who have devoted their lives to serving the country in their own ways. Nitin Gadkari is one of them, and Amit Shah is also among them," she said before elaborating on her admiration for Shah. She pointed out that Shah has taken several big decisions for the country without ever wavering. 

Asked if she would like to emulate him, Gupta replied: "I would like to become like Amit Shah ji. He has the capacity to take decisions, and he does what he says." Gupta said she believed that the BJP is full of talent and dedication. "The upbringing in our party is such that they were groomed first and now, they are grooming us and we will do so with next generation. It is a chain of hand holding," Gupta added. -- PTI

