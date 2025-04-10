HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar back home after burns

Thu, 10 April 2025
Actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday said that his brother and Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, who recently sustained burn injuries in a fire accident in Singapore, has returned home. 

Chiranjeevi also shared a photograph of his brother on social media. 

"Our son Shankar has come home and still has some recovery ahead, but with the grace and mercy of our family deity Anjaneya Swamy, he will return to normal very soon, in full health," Chiranjeevi said in a post on 'X'. 

Kalyan had rushed to Singapore after news emerged that his youngest son had suffered burn injuries in a fire accident during a summer camp. Shankar was born to Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva on October 10, 2017. -- PTI

