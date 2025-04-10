HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Night cordon intensified after twin encounters in J-K

Thu, 10 April 2025
File image
Night cordon has been intensified after brief encounters broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts on Wednesday, as security forces established contact with terrorists, officials said. 

"During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at Jopher belt in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur," police said in a post on X. Two to three terrorists were trapped after "firing took place", they added. 

Senior superintendent of police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, said that night cordon has been intensified in the area after exchange of fire with terrorists. 

"We got information that suspected terrorists were spotted at Martha village (in Jopher belt). Teams from Udhampur rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the area."  

"There was a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces that lasted for about two hours, prompting the mobilisation of the army and CRPF. Additional reinforcements have been deployed in the area," Nagpure told reporters. 

The SSP also said it was difficult to access the mountainous area because of dense woods and a river flowing through it. -- PTI

