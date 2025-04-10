Mother elopes with daughter's fiance

09:55

The incident occurred just days before the wedding, which was set to take place on April 16. The police investigation revealed that Anita Devi had been secretly planning to run away with Rahul.





The incident came to light when Anita's family reported her missing. Rahul, a resident of the Dadon police station area, was set to marry Anita Devi's daughter.





Speaking on the case, Circle Officer of Iglas, Mahesh Kumar, said, "A case has come to light in which the applicant's wife Anita went away without informing anyone, taking the jewellery and money kept in the house. On investigation, it was found that the applicant's daughter's marriage was scheduled to take place on 16 April 2025 with Rahul, a youth resident of the Dadon police station area.





"Before the marriage, the applicant's wife, Anita Devi, was found to have gone with Rahul. In connection with the following case, a case has been registered in the Madrak police station area, and a team has been formed for search ..."





Anita Devi's husband, Jitendra Kumar, expressed shock and confusion, stating that his wife had been preparing for their daughter's wedding and had been in regular contact with him until 10:30 am on the day she disappeared.





Speaking to ANI, Jitendra Kumar, Anita Devi's husband, said, "My daughter's wedding was scheduled for April 16, and my wife had been preparing for it. On the day she left, she told me to visit her sister's place at 10 am. When I returned home at 8:30 pm, I found that she had been gone since 4:30 am. We searched for her everywhere, but couldn't find any clues. We then reported her missing to the police. I was in regular contact with her until 10:30 am, but after that, both her phone and the groom's phone were switched off. I'm shocked and have no idea where she is or who she's with." The police have registered a case and formed a team to search for the missing woman. -- ANI

