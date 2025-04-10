HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Morning office for Odisha's Sambalpur amid 40C heat

Thu, 10 April 2025
In view of the hot weather conditions, Odisha government offices in Sambalpur district began to function in the morning hours from Thursday. According to an order issued by the Sambalpur district collector, all the state government offices, and revenue and executive magistrate courts will function from 7 am to 1 pm without lunch break till June 15, 2025.

The normal duty hours of the offices are from 10 am to 5 pm, including a lunch break. The district collector has asked all officers and staff to attend their respective offices during the morning hours. 

Sambalpur town in western Odisha has been experiencing hot and humid conditions with the mercury touching the 40 degrees Celsius mark on April 6 and 7. According to IMD, a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sambalpur on April 6 and 7, respectively. On Wednesday, a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded at Boudh town in the state. PTI

