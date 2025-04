15:33





"We revised India's GDP growth forecast to 6.1 per cent in 2025 from 6.4 per cent in our March baseline," said the Moody's Analytics report titled 'APAC Outlook: U.S. Versus Them'.

Moody's Analytics on Thursday cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for 2025 on looming higher US reciprocal tariff threats. It said the US is one of India's largest trading partners, so a 26 per cent tariff hovering over imports of Indian goods will heavily impede the trade balance.