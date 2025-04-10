Medical student dies at pvt hospital after allegedly denying admission in own institute

23:57





Abhinav Pandey, a second-year student of government-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) was injured when his motorcycle crashed into a road divider earlier this week.





He was allegedly denied admission at the IGIMS for injuries he sustained in the road accident and had to be admitted to a private hospital.





Soon after the news of Abhinav's death spread, protests erupted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday.





A police officer who did not wish to be identified said, "We did visit the IGIMS premises to bring the situation under control. We can't comment much on the death of the student since no written complaint has been submitted in this regard."





However, the protesting students, who requested anonymity, said, "Our primary grouse is that Abhinav, whose bike crashed into a road divider earlier this week, was denied admission for his injuries at the IGIMS despite being a student. Left with no choice, we had to take him to a private hospital." -- PTI

A student of a government medical college in Patna who was allegedly denied admission in his own health institute after a road accident died at a private hospital on Thursday, police said.