HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Medical student dies at pvt hospital after allegedly denying admission in own institute

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
23:57
image
A student of a government medical college in Patna who was allegedly denied admission in his own health institute after a road accident died at a private hospital on Thursday, police said. 

Abhinav Pandey, a second-year student of government-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) was injured when his motorcycle crashed into a road divider earlier this week. 

He was allegedly denied admission at the IGIMS for injuries he sustained in the road accident and had to be admitted to a private hospital. 

Soon after the news of Abhinav's death spread, protests erupted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. 

A police officer who did not wish to be identified said, "We did visit the IGIMS premises to bring the situation under control. We can't comment much on the death of the student since no written complaint has been submitted in this regard." 

However, the protesting students, who requested anonymity, said, "Our primary grouse is that Abhinav, whose bike crashed into a road divider earlier this week, was denied admission for his injuries at the IGIMS despite being a student. Left with no choice, we had to take him to a private hospital." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Tahawwur Rana lands in Delhi, NIA records arrest
Tahawwur Rana lands in Delhi, NIA records arrest

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday after being \"successfully extradited\" from the US, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. The 64-year-old Canadian citizen...

IPL PIX: Rahul, spinners help DC trump RCB
IPL PIX: Rahul, spinners help DC trump RCB

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Thursday.

LIVE! Tahawwur Hussain Rana produced in Delhi court
LIVE! Tahawwur Hussain Rana produced in Delhi court

Rana to face law in India; probe may expose larger plot
Rana to face law in India; probe may expose larger plot

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian national accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the United States. Rana's interrogation is expected to shed light on the role of Pakistani state...

Timeline of Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US
Timeline of Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian national accused of playing a role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States to India. Rana was arrested in the US in 2009 and convicted in 2011 for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD