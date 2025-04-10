HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets may rise and rise tomorrow after tariff pause

Thu, 10 April 2025
17:12
Domestic benchmark equity indices may see a positive trading sentiment on Friday thanks to a spectacular rally in world markets after the US President Donald Trump announced to put tariff hikes on hold for 90 days, excluding China from the reprieve. 

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Trump has declared a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs on non-retaliating countries marking a rather unexpected U-turn after record high levies he imposed led to global stock market meltdown. 

World markets were in a euphoric state following Trump's decision to put his sharp tariff hikes on hold for 90 days. In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index jumped 9.13 per cent, South Korea's Kospi surged 6.60 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng went up 2.06 per cent and Shanghai SSE Composite index climbed 1.16 per cent. 

European markets also rejoiced the announcement and were trading sharply higher. US markets were on fire on Wednesday, ending with stupendous gains. The Nasdaq composite surged 12.16 per cent, S&P 500 zoomed 9.52 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 7.87 per cent. 

"The Trump announcement announcing a 90-day pause is a welcome move which reflected positively in other Asian markets today with a positive 5-8 per cent gap-up. Indian markets too would see a similar kind of 3-5 per cent gap-up opening on Friday, as we believe any negative action against China with a tariff increasing to 125 per cent would eventually benefit India the most," Rakeshh Mehta, Chairman, Mehta Equities-Mehta Group, said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EU to pause tariff retaliation for 90 days to match Trump
LIVE! EU to pause tariff retaliation for 90 days to match Trump

Lawyer who argued in US to lead NIA case against Rana
Lawyer who argued in US to lead NIA case against Rana

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who led India's arguments for the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana in a United States court, is set to lead the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) prosecution in Delhi.

Delhi CM apologises for calling policemen 'thulla'
Delhi CM apologises for calling policemen 'thulla'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has apologized for using the slang term "thulla" to refer to lower-rank policemen in a recent speech. She said it was not her intention to belittle or denigrate police personnel and that she has immense...

India, Pakistan armies meet on Line of Control
India, Pakistan armies meet on Line of Control

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

This BJP leader wants Nitish Kumar as Deputy PM
This BJP leader wants Nitish Kumar as Deputy PM

Senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has expressed his desire to see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Deputy Prime Minister. However, the JD(U) and the RJD have dismissed Choubey's remarks as inconsequential, with the JD(U)...

