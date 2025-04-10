HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mangeshkars are gang of looters: Cong's Wadettiwar

Thu, 10 April 2025
22:57
Former Maha minister Vijay Wadettiwar/ANI on X
Maharashtra Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday described the Mangeshkar family as a "gang of looters" that has never done any good for society. 

His critical comments came in the backdrop of a controversy over the death of a pregnant woman after she was allegedly denied admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. 

Tanisha Bhise, wife of personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, was allegedly refused admission at the charitable, multi-specialty hospital over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. 

Subsequently, she died at another medical facility after giving birth to twin daughters. 

"The Mangeshkar family is a blot on humanity. They are a gang of looters. Have you ever heard of them donating for social good? Just because they sing well, they were appreciated. The person who donated land for the hospital wasn't treated well. The act of taking benefits of starting a charity hospital and looting poor people should stop," Wadettiwar remarked. 

No comment was immediately available from the Mangeshkar family on the Congress leader's statement. Land for the 800-bed hospital, spread across 6 acres in Pune's Erandwane area, was donated by the Khilare Patil family. -- PTI

