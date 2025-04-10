HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'India in 'front' on trade negotiations with US'

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
10:12
image
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday (local time) addressed the immediate increase in tariffs of 125 per cent on China, stating that the issue is not just about the country but also about "bad actors" in global trade during a press briefing at the White House. 

He emphasised that such a move focuses on countries like China, which have been contributing to imbalances in the global economy. During the briefing, along with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Bessent stated that trade negotiations amid the reciprocal tariff announcements were mainly taking place with "China's neighbours" like Japan, South Korea and India. 

"Well, it's about bad actors. And what we see is some of the very early countries are China's neighbours that we're going to see. I've seen Vietnam today. Japan is in front, South Korea and India. So we will see. And as I've repeatedly said, and President Trump has been saying for four years, China is the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and they are the biggest source of the US trade problems. And indeed they are a problem for the rest of the world," Bessent said. 

"I'm not calling it a trade war, but I am saying that China has escalated, and the President responded very courageously to that, and we are going to work on a solution with our trading partners," he added. The US Secretary of the Treasury highlighted the success of US President Trump's negotiating strategy, which he said has brought over 75 countries forward to engage in trade talks. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'It took 17 years to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India'
LIVE! 'It took 17 years to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India'

Rana not in custody, says US Bureau of Prisons
Rana not in custody, says US Bureau of Prisons

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India after the US Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to avoid being sent back. Rana, a close associate of David Coleman Headley, another key...

Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail
Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Tihar Jail

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian national accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail upon his extradition from the US. Rana, a close associate of David Coleman...

Why India Needs Trump's Tariffs To Reform Again
Why India Needs Trump's Tariffs To Reform Again

India needs another shot of difficult reform, of the kind only possible at gunpoint. Mr Trump holds that gun to our heads now.A drastic reduction in tariff protection, other elements of sarkari wet-nursing will force entrepreneurial...

Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought
Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought

The Battle of Lhagyala on November 23, 1962, fought by the 4 Rajput Regiment against the Chinese PLA, remains a forgotten chapter of heroism, with no survivors left to tell their story.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD