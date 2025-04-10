'India in 'front' on trade negotiations with US'

10:12





He emphasised that such a move focuses on countries like China, which have been contributing to imbalances in the global economy. During the briefing, along with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Bessent stated that trade negotiations amid the reciprocal tariff announcements were mainly taking place with "China's neighbours" like Japan, South Korea and India.





"Well, it's about bad actors. And what we see is some of the very early countries are China's neighbours that we're going to see. I've seen Vietnam today. Japan is in front, South Korea and India. So we will see. And as I've repeatedly said, and President Trump has been saying for four years, China is the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and they are the biggest source of the US trade problems. And indeed they are a problem for the rest of the world," Bessent said.





"I'm not calling it a trade war, but I am saying that China has escalated, and the President responded very courageously to that, and we are going to work on a solution with our trading partners," he added. The US Secretary of the Treasury highlighted the success of US President Trump's negotiating strategy, which he said has brought over 75 countries forward to engage in trade talks. -- ANI

