According to a recent survey conducted by Borzo (formerly WeFast), an intracity delivery service, about 34.1 per cent of delivery workers find 15-minute deliveries more physically demanding than other delivery timelines.





Similarly, 57.3 per cent of riders said they undergo stress when delivering within a 15-minute time frame.





Regarding driver safety, the majority of riders (80.6 per cent) said a 60-minute delivery window promotes safer driving compared to instant deliveries.





Around 19.5 per cent of delivery workers find it challenging to ride at higher speeds to meet tight deadlines.





About 56.5 per cent of gig workers believe 60-minute deliveries allow them to earn more profit by completing more orders without the pressure of constant urgency.





In contrast, 43.5 per cent feel that 15-minute deliveries offer the best opportunity to maximise earnings.





"While qcom and ultra-fast deliveries have undoubtedly added convenience for consumers," Alina Kisina, CEO, Borzo, said, "the growing pressure on the supply chain calls for deeper reflection. As the qcom sector continues to expand, platforms must prioritise workers."





"Ultimately, it's about finding the right balance between delivering quickly and ensuring riders can perform their jobs safely and efficiently."







Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard The report surveyed 10,900 delivery workers across 20 cities in the country to gauge the impact of 15-minute versus 60-minute deliveries on gig workers.In India, the gig economy is expected to grow to 23.5 million workers by 2029'"2030, according to a report by government think-tank NITI Aayog.

The demand for convenience is driving companies to ensure seamless doorstep delivery of everything from groceries to electronics. However, the gig workers who form the backbone of the growing quick commerce (qcom) industry are caught between speed and safety.