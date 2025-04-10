HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gig Workers Undergo Stress During Instant Deliveries

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
10:31
image
The demand for convenience is driving companies to ensure seamless doorstep delivery of everything from groceries to electronics. However, the gig workers who form the backbone of the growing quick commerce (qcom) industry are caught between speed and safety.

According to a recent survey conducted by Borzo (formerly WeFast), an intracity delivery service, about 34.1 per cent of delivery workers find 15-minute deliveries more physically demanding than other delivery timelines.

Similarly, 57.3 per cent of riders said they undergo stress when delivering within a 15-minute time frame.

Regarding driver safety, the majority of riders (80.6 per cent) said a 60-minute delivery window promotes safer driving compared to instant deliveries.

Around 19.5 per cent of delivery workers find it challenging to ride at higher speeds to meet tight deadlines.

About 56.5 per cent of gig workers believe 60-minute deliveries allow them to earn more profit by completing more orders without the pressure of constant urgency.

In contrast, 43.5 per cent feel that 15-minute deliveries offer the best opportunity to maximise earnings.

"While qcom and ultra-fast deliveries have undoubtedly added convenience for consumers," Alina Kisina, CEO, Borzo, said, "the growing pressure on the supply chain calls for deeper reflection. As the qcom sector continues to expand, platforms must prioritise workers."

"Ultimately, it's about finding the right balance between delivering quickly and ensuring riders can perform their jobs safely and efficiently."

The report surveyed 10,900 delivery workers across 20 cities in the country to gauge the impact of 15-minute versus 60-minute deliveries on gig workers.In India, the gig economy is expected to grow to 23.5 million workers by 2029'"2030, according to a report by government think-tank NITI Aayog.

Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tahawwur to appear at Delhi court, security tightened
LIVE! Tahawwur to appear at Delhi court, security tightened

'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero

Mumbai 'Chai Wala' known as 'Chhotu' aka Mohammed Taufiq, whose alertness saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks stated that there is no need for India to provide Tahawwur Rana with cell and Biryani and facilities which were...

Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case

The central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as special public prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to the National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David...

'Engaging With The US Is Important'
'Engaging With The US Is Important'

'But I don't think the government is in a great hurry to sign the BTA.'

Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought
Where A Heroic Battle Against The Chinese Was Fought

The Battle of Lhagyala on November 23, 1962, fought by the 4 Rajput Regiment against the Chinese PLA, remains a forgotten chapter of heroism, with no survivors left to tell their story.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD