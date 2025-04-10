Get Hafiz Saeed, Dawood too: Girl who identified Kasab

14:55

Devika Natwarlal Rotawan





Sunita, a 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victim, says, "In the terror attack, my husband was killed. We were at the railway station platform at the time of the attack. On hearing gunshots, initially, we thought it was the sound of firecrackers. When we tried to run away, my husband was hit by a bullet in his head. I ran with my children to save ourselves. I was also hit in the attack."





Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, terror victim and key witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during her testimony in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case: "Tahawwur Rana being brought to India is a big victory for the Government of India. Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and other terrorist masterminds in Pakistan should also be brought to India and hanged till death."









Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon says, "Knowing how terrible the terror attack was for India and the people of Mumbai, it is great development...Israel has always been with India in the fight against terrorism."





Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar, who was part of a team combating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, says, "Bringing back 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana is an achievement for NIA. We hope he is given capital punishment. We can send a strong message to the world that anyone who casts an evil eye on India will not be spared."

Reactions from survivors and those involved in battling the terrorists on 26/11 on the extradition of terror accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India for trial.