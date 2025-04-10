Extraditing Dawood would be bigger achievement: Cong

13:20

174 people died in the 26/11 terror attacks





"Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be politicised," Wadettiwar told ANI.





"BJP should not use Rana's name for votes in the upcoming elections... Had they managed to bring Dawood Ibrahim, it would have been a bigger achievement for BJP," he added.





Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people. -- ANI

