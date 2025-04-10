HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Extraditing Dawood would be bigger achievement: Cong

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
13:20
174 people died in the 26/11 terror attacks
174 people died in the 26/11 terror attacks
Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Thursday called for the death sentence to Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. But he urged the BJP not to "politicise" the issue.

"Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be politicised," Wadettiwar told ANI. 

"BJP should not use Rana's name for votes in the upcoming elections... Had they managed to bring Dawood Ibrahim, it would have been a bigger achievement for BJP," he added. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sharing Mao video, China says: We don't back down
LIVE! Sharing Mao video, China says: We don't back down

FBI director Kash Patel removed as...
FBI director Kash Patel removed as...

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel has reportedly been removed as the interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) by the Trump administration in the US, which has replaced him with...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

Martyr's parents feel 'ignored', seek policy change
Martyr's parents feel 'ignored', seek policy change

The parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, an IAF pilot who died in a trainer jet crash in December 2023, have expressed their anguish over being ignored for entitlements and honours that were given to their daughter-in-law. They...

History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day
History In 2 Minutes: Russia's V-Day

Victory Day marks the end of World War II when the Soviet Army defeated Nazi Germany and captured Berlin.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD