EU to pause tariff retaliation for 90 days to match Trump

16:23

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen





Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries, calling it a necessary move to help stabilise the global economy amid intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China.





"I welcome President Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs. It's an important step towards stabilising the global economy," von der Leyen posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That's why I've consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States," she added.

European Commission president says EU will put tariff retaliation on hold for 90 days to match Trump's pause.