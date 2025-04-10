Delhi police arrest 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

19:53





The accused, identified as Mustaq (72) and his sons Shahid Khan (28) and Mintu (32), were residing in Bawana's JJ Colony, they said.





A police official said that the accused were residing in the city for over two decades using forged documents.





An illegal Bangladeshi, identified as Md Monto, was detained from Mahipalpur area while he was seeking accommodation, he said.





They had illegally entered India from Bangladesh via West Bengal and later settled in Delhi.





They were currently working as property dealers in Bawana area and were in possession of fake birth certificates and other forged Indian identity documents.





The official said that the police received a tip-off about their presence in Bawana and they were apprehended following a raid.





During interrogation, the accused initially denied any link with Bangladesh and tried to mislead the police by producing forged documents.





However, sustained interrogation and verification of the documents revealed the truth, a senior officer said.





The accused admitted to procuring fake documents in West Bengal and Delhi with the help of local agents. -- PTI

