Boy drowns in open pit dug for bullet train project

14:04

Representational image. ANI Photo





The tragic incident took place at Kopar village on Monday evening when the boy fell into the unprotected excavation site filled with water, he said.





Senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said they have registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 106 ( causing death by negligence) against the contractor who has undertaken the work at the site.





The 508-km-long under-construction high speed rail line will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. As part of the project, a depot is coming up in Bhiwandi, located on Mumbai's outskirts.

The police have registered an FIR against a contractor after a 12-year-old boy drowned in an open pit dug for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said on Thursday.