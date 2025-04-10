HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Boy drowns in open pit dug for bullet train project

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
14:04
Representational image. ANI Photo
Representational image. ANI Photo
The police have registered an FIR against a contractor after a 12-year-old boy drowned in an open pit dug for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said on Thursday. 

The tragic incident took place at Kopar village on Monday evening when the boy fell into the unprotected excavation site filled with water, he said. 

Senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said they have registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 106 ( causing death by negligence) against the contractor who has undertaken the work at the site. 

The 508-km-long under-construction high speed rail line will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. As part of the project, a depot is coming up in Bhiwandi, located on Mumbai's outskirts. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Extraditing Dawood would be bigger achievement: Cong
LIVE! Extraditing Dawood would be bigger achievement: Cong

FBI director Kash Patel removed as...
FBI director Kash Patel removed as...

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel has reportedly been removed as the interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) by the Trump administration in the US, which has replaced him with...

SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16
SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

A three-judge Supreme Court bench will hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on April 16. The petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

Martyr's parents feel 'ignored', seek policy change
Martyr's parents feel 'ignored', seek policy change

The parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, an IAF pilot who died in a trainer jet crash in December 2023, have expressed their anguish over being ignored for entitlements and honours that were given to their daughter-in-law. They...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD